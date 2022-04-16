Multiple teens arrested after brawl at The Parks Mall at Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — Multiple teenagers have been arrested after a large fight at The Parks Mall at Arlington on Saturday night, police said.
In a series of tweets, the Arlington Police Department said it wanted to clear up confusion on social media after rumors about a shooting at the mall.
Police said a fight had broken out inside the mall on South Cooper Street and involved a group of teenagers. According to police, there were "errant reports" about shots having been fired, but the department said the reports were false.
In a tweet, police said officers "got the situation under control" and found that there were no serious injuries.
Multiple teenagers were arrested and charged with fighting in public, police said.
Further details, such as how many people were involved or what may have started the fight, were not immediately released.
"APD has and will continue to work closely with Parks Mall staff to ensure the mall is a safe and fun place for everyone," the police department said in a tweet.