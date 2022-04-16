Multiple teens arrested after brawl at The Parks Mall at Arlington, police say

Arlington police say there had been social media rumors about a shooting at the mall, but the rumors were false.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Multiple teenagers have been arrested after a large fight at The Parks Mall at Arlington on Saturday night, police said.

In a series of tweets, the Arlington Police Department said it wanted to clear up confusion on social media after rumors about a shooting at the mall.

Police said a fight had broken out inside the mall on South Cooper Street and involved a group of teenagers. According to police, there were "errant reports" about shots having been fired, but the department said the reports were false.

Because there have been a lot of rumors flying around on social media this evening, we wanted to provide some information regarding an incident that occurred earlier tonight at the Parks Mall.



A fight broke out between a large group of teens inside the mall.



In a tweet, police said officers "got the situation under control" and found that there were no serious injuries.

Multiple teenagers were arrested and charged with fighting in public, police said.

Further details, such as how many people were involved or what may have started the fight, were not immediately released.