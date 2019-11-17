A 19-year-old man remains in critical condition Sunday after he accidentally shot himself Saturday night, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said.

The teen was in a car on the 8600 block of Tonawanda Drive with a witness who said the teen was playing with a gun at the time, the spokesperson said.

He then accidentally shot himself, the witness said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was still in critical condition Sunday morning, according to officials.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as we receive more information.

