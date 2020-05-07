Teen girl drowns in Grapevine Lake on July Fourth

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A teenage girl drowned in Grapevine Lake Saturday evening, officials said.
Authorities said the girl was swimming, became distressed and went underwater.
Texas Parks and Wildlife, Grapevine police and fire, and Flower Mound fire all responded to the call just west of Rockledge Park around 7 p.m.
Her body was found by Texas Park and Wildlife rangers and recovered by Grapevine fire divers.
Officials said there were no signs of alcohol. They are still working to notify all her family members.
