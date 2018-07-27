Dallas-Fort Worth ranks ninth among the 20 cities in contention for Amazon’s sometimes-coveted HQ2, according to the latest rankings of top tech talent markets.

According to rankings by commercial real estate firm CBRE, Dallas-Fort Worth is outgunned in the tech talent category by, in order, Washington, D.C., Toronto, New York, Austin, Boston, Raleigh-Durham, Atlanta, and Denver when looking only at cities in contention for the project called HQ2.

DFW beats out, in order, Chicago, Columbus, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Miami and five cities that did not make CBRE’s list of the top 50 North American cities for tech talent.

The point of CBRE’s study was to compare tech talent in major cities, not to analyze specifically where Amazon may locate its second headquarters.

Dallas-Fort Worth ranked 12th for tech talent out of the 50 cities ranked by CBRE overall.

The San Francisco Bay area, which is not an Amazon contender for HQ2, ranked first, followed by Amazon’s existing home of Seattle.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) has said that a highly educated labor pool, and one with ample tech talent, will be a top consideration in its search for a second headquarters.

CBRE’s study is the second analysis of the tech talent pool by a commercial real estate firm in two weeks. The Dallas Business Journal wrote last week about a similar study by JLL.

Amazon has said it will make its selection for HQ2 by the end of this year. The project will involve 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in construction.

The CBRE interactive tool offers a myriad of ways to slice and dice the data, including by total tech talent employment, growth, type of tech talent, wages, density, educational attainment, household income and average home value. The study is based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Here are some other takeaways from the CBRE data:

— The tech talent pool in Dallas-Fort Worth totaled 160,750 in 2017, a 15.3 percent growth rate from 2012.

— The average tech worker wage is $96,633 per year, a growth rate of 14.8 percent from 2012 to 2017.

— There were 51,380 software developers and programmers earning an average of $103,664 in DFW as of last year.

— There were 85,170 computer support, database and systems workers earning an average of $86,247 in DFW in 2017. This category showed the highest growth rate, rising 24.6 percent from 2012 to 2017.

— The top earners were computer and information systems managers, who took home an average $164,497 last year. But there were only 7,640 people employed in that category in DFW.

— Men make up 79 percent of the DFW tech labor pool, and women make up 21 percent.

— There were 5,697 tech degree completions in DFW in 2016, up 82 percent since 2012. Most of those (4,041) were in computer engineering, followed by 446 in math/statistics and 333 in the “other” category.

— 30 percent of DFW’s tech workers have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

