TEA launches investigation into Lancaster ISD after board's controversial approval of superintendent's resignation

Recently, a Dallas County judge granted a Temporary Restraining Order, halting any payout to the former superintendent, for now.

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency has launched an investigation into Lancaster Independent School District.

An announcement about the probe comes days after the Lancaster ISD Board of Trustees made a controversial 4-3 vote approving the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Elijah Granger. His resignation happened two weeks after he negotiated and signed a new five-year employment contract.

The board’s decision to let Granger out of his contract, coupled with the possibility of a payout totaling more than $2 million, as part of a Voluntary Separation Agreement, has been the center of controversy in the school district.

Former Board President Ellen Clark voted to approve the resignation and separation agreement, along with trustees LaShonjia Harris, Rhonda Davis, and LaRhonda Mays during a special meeting on Nov. 9, 2020. During that meeting, trustees Marion Hamilton, Carolyn Davis and Ty G. Jones argued the resignation and payout could financially cripple the school district.

"It has been a great distraction," said resident Chenique Lewis.

Dynamics around the alleged distraction now has the TEA looking into the school district and board’s actions. It was among topics of discussion during a special board meeting Monday night.

"I'm grateful that they have stepped in," said Lewis.

Lewis is part of an advocacy group called Parents Supporting Parents in Lancaster ISD. It’s a watchdog group, of sorts, that keeps an eye on the school district and its actions.

"The parents in our organization, it doesn't surprise us by a long shot. We knew that there were some things going on. We just didn't know it was going to be to this scale," said Lewis.

It is the middle of a pandemic. It has already been a financially challenging time for Lancaster ISD.

There was a shift in the school board’s dynamics during a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 23.

Hamilton is now board president. The former oresident, Ellen Clark, who supported Granger’s resignation, lost her seat in the election to newly sworn in District 7 Trustee Kendall L. Smith.

During Monday’s meeting, the school board spent more than two hours in executive session. They discussed personnel and contract issues regarding Granger, including the possibility of rescinding the Voluntary Separation Agreement between the former superintendent and Lancaster ISD.

The group also discussed submitting a report to the TEA, State Board for Educator Certification and/or Investigations, regarding Dr. Elijah Granger, among other topics.

Trustees Mays, Harris, and Davis, who initially supported the multi-million dollar payout failed to return to the public meeting after closed session discussions on Monday.

Trustees Hamilton, Morris, Jones, and Smith continued with the public meeting.

The current school board and it’s newly-elected officers say they are working to figure out how to move forward with minimal impact to the school district.

The Lancaster ISD Board of Trustees is exploring legal options and planning to launch a forensic audit.

Residents like Lewis and Parents Supporting Parents in Lancaster ISD say they expect transparency and resolve for the children and families in the district.