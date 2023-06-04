'TEA, go away' | Houston ISD students, teachers walk out of school to protest state takeover

Students were seen walking along sidewalks chanting, "TEA, go away," in an effort to reverse the Texas Education Agency's takeover of HISD.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Hundreds of Houston ISD students and teachers walked out of school Thursday to protest the state's takeover of the district.

Walkouts happened at Sharpstown High School, Carnegie Vanguard High School, Condit Elementary School and many more for what protestors call "Day of Action."

Students, teachers and even some parents were seen walking along sidewalks chanting, "TEA, go away," in an effort to reverse the Texas Education Agency's takeover of HISD.

Overall, parents said they are worried about how the takeover will impact students and teachers. During public hearings over the takeover, parents were most concerned with the new board of managers who would replace an elected board of trustees.

"When Mike Morath was asked if there’s any additional funding that will come into play for the TEA to use to improve HISD, he said specifically there is no special pot of funding," one parent said.

These walkouts come just one day after TEA Commissioner Mike Morath met with HISD principals and the day applications for the new board of managers were due.

Morath has yet to speak directly to parents or teachers.

“TEA, go away!” Carnegie Vanguard students, teachers not letting rain dampen this protest. It’s one of many @HoustonISD campuses where “Day of Action” events are happening in opposition of the pending @teainfo intervention. More later on @KHOU + what deadline came today #khou11 pic.twitter.com/veNzdXQUKO — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) April 6, 2023