FORT WORTH, Texas — Student and university staff at Texas Christian University are mourning the loss of an administrator -- assistant dean of campus life Jamie Dulle.



Fort Worth police said she was rear-ended in the 2200 block of West Rosedale Street, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The other driver, Cristen Hamilton, was arrested, Fort Worth police said.



In the following statement, TCU said that ministers are available on campus to help: "Texas Christian University is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Jamie Dulle, assistant dean of Campus Life. We send our heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolences to her family in this difficult time. Counselors and university ministers stand ready to assist faculty, staff and students who need support in the days and weeks ahead."