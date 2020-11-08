x
Looking for a job? 1,700 jobs are up for grabs at this virtual job fair

If you are looking for a job right now, Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County is holding a virtual job fair on August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with employers and interview for more than 1,700 jobs. Companies include:

  • Amazon
  • BBVA USA
  • Behr Paint Company
  • Bridgestone Corporation
  • Callaway Golf Company
  • Cook Children's Health Care System
  • DHL Supply Chain
  • FedEx Express
  • FedEx Ground
  • FedEx Supply Chain
  • Grainger Industrial Supply
  • Heritage Bag/Novolex
  • Kroger
  • Michaels
  • North Texas LEAD
  • Northwest Independent School District
  • Samsung HVAC
  • Staffmark
  • Texas Veterans Commission
  • Texas Workforce Commission’s Texas Veterans Leadership Program
  • Texas Workforce Solutions’ Vocational Rehabilitation Services
  • Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.
  • Walmart eCommerce
  • Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co. (Dickies)
  • Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County encourages as many people to pre-register for the event as possible. The registration link for those seeking a job can be found here. If you are an employer who wishes to participate, click to register here.

For more information on the AllianceTexas Virtual Job Fair, go to https://workforcesolutions.net/event/alliancetexas-virtual-job-fair/

