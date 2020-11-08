Looking for a job? 1,700 jobs are up for grabs at this virtual job fair

If you are looking for a job right now, Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County is holding a virtual job fair on August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with employers and interview for more than 1,700 jobs. Companies include:
- Amazon
- BBVA USA
- Behr Paint Company
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Callaway Golf Company
- Cook Children's Health Care System
- DHL Supply Chain
- FedEx Express
- FedEx Ground
- FedEx Supply Chain
- Grainger Industrial Supply
- Heritage Bag/Novolex
- Kroger
- Michaels
- North Texas LEAD
- Northwest Independent School District
- Samsung HVAC
- Staffmark
- Texas Veterans Commission
- Texas Workforce Commission’s Texas Veterans Leadership Program
- Texas Workforce Solutions’ Vocational Rehabilitation Services
- Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.
- Walmart eCommerce
- Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co. (Dickies)
- Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County encourages as many people to pre-register for the event as possible. The registration link for those seeking a job can be found here. If you are an employer who wishes to participate, click to register here.
For more information on the AllianceTexas Virtual Job Fair, go to https://workforcesolutions.net/event/alliancetexas-virtual-job-fair/