Looking for a job? 1,700 jobs are up for grabs at this virtual job fair

If you are looking for a job right now, Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County is holding a virtual job fair on August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

If you are looking for a job right now, Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County is holding a virtual job fair on August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with employers and interview for more than 1,700 jobs. Companies include:

Amazon

BBVA USA

Behr Paint Company

Bridgestone Corporation

Callaway Golf Company

Cook Children's Health Care System

DHL Supply Chain

FedEx Express

FedEx Ground

FedEx Supply Chain

Grainger Industrial Supply

Heritage Bag/Novolex

Kroger

Michaels

North Texas LEAD

Northwest Independent School District

Samsung HVAC

Staffmark

Texas Veterans Commission

Texas Workforce Commission’s Texas Veterans Leadership Program

Texas Workforce Solutions’ Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Walmart eCommerce

Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co. (Dickies)

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County encourages as many people to pre-register for the event as possible. The registration link for those seeking a job can be found here. If you are an employer who wishes to participate, click to register here.