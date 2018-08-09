A woman and a toddler drowned Saturday after floodwaters swept their vehicle off a Fort Worth roadway, officials said.

The drownings happened off of a Loop 820 service road near Wilbarger Street. The woman was driving on the service road when the flooding swept her car off the road and into deeper waters, Battalion Chief James McAmis said.

The waters were as deep as 30 feet in some areas.

Fort Worth and much of the western half of North Texas was getting drenched by rain throughout most of the morning Saturday and into the afternoon.

Possible drowning with a vehicle submerged at 820 and wilbarger. Media staging area is at the entrance of whiz q stone — Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) September 8, 2018

