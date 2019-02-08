A woman fatally shot by Arlington police officer Thursday is the daughter of a fire department captain, officials said.

Arlington police said crews were called to a welfare check around 5:17 p.m. Thursday.

They received a call that woman, later identified as 30-year-old Margarita Victoria Brooks, was reportedly passed out in the grass near Cantor Drive and North Collins Street.

First responders arrived to the scene around 5:20 p.m. but were unable to immediately locate Brooks.

That’s when a person called an officer and directed them to where Brooks was last seen, police say.

An officer tried approaching the woman who they said appeared to be lying in the grass, but there was also an unrestrained dog, officials said.

Police said as the officer tried calling out to Brooks, the dog started to charge at the officer.

Investigators said at that point, the officer shot at the dog multiple times.

Brooks was struck by a bullet believed to be from the officer’s gun and later died, according to the department.

The fire department did not give the captain’s name.

