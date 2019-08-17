FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are trying to figure out who shot a woman Friday evening in Fort Worth, officials say.
Authorities say the woman was shot at Eastwood Food Mart near the 4245 block of Wilbarger Street.
The woman died from her injuries, police say.
The victim's name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.
