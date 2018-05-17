FORT WORTH -- Pet owners know that animals can be family members, and a Fort Worth man is asking for help to be reunited with a loved one.

"If I could get that dog back, it would mean the world to me," said David Dodson.

Dodson has owned his dogs for 15 years and said they became particularly important to when his wife died suddenly of a stroke in 2008.

"They were the living link to my wife, and they just provided comfort," he said.

But two weeks ago, Dodson lost his three pound miniature Maltese named Bee Gee.

On Saturday, May 5, Dodson's daughter had Bee Gee for the day. She was driving on I-30 in Arlington when she had car trouble and had to pull over at a Valero gas station near Six Flags. She became separated from the dog and accidentally left the station, but surveillance video shows the dog walking into the gas station store.

"The dog actually entered the Valero store," said Lt. Chris Cook with Arlington PD.

Police are releasing the video because it then shows a female customer in the store who picks the dog up and eventually carries it back to her car before driving off.

"The store manager noticed that there was a collar with a phone number, and everyone just thought, 'okay this woman is going to call this number and return the dog.' Unfortunately, that hasn't happened yet," said Lt. Cook.

Police are asking for the woman or anyone who recognizes her to come forward, and they stress that she is not in trouble.

"We just want to reunite the dog with his lawful owner," said Lt. Cook.

