FORT WORTH, Texas — A person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

Fort Worth police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Boat Club Road and Reef Point Lane.

Medics rendered aid to the victim, who was injured in the incident. At this time this victim's name or age has not been released.

Drivers should seek an alternate route while police are at the scene. Click here to track the latest traffic conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: