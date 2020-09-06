Vandals spray-paint insults on Fort Worth police and firefighter memorial

A park manager discovered the graffiti Monday morning.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth are investigating who defaced and damaged a memorial for fallen police officers and firefighters.

The memorial is just off West 7th Street in Fort Worth Trinity Trails Park.

“I’ll tell you, we were shocked. We were shocked and disgusted,” said Manny Ramirez, the president of the Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association.

Spray-painted graffiti insults covered granite walls, stone markers and sidewalks. Police believe it happened just before 4 a.m. Monday.

“I don’t think this is representative of Fort Worth at all,” Ramirez said. “That’s why it’s so disappointing.”

Volunteers who heard what happened showed up with brushes and power washers to help.

When firefighter union president Michael Glynn showed up, a mother and her children had already begun scrubbing the stones.

“We know we’ve got support in the community,” Glynn said.

Police and firefighters are responsible for the maintenance and cleaning. Online donations to help reached around $20,000 Monday.

“They gave up their life in the line of duty to protect the same people that did this,” Glynn said.

Ramirez says the graffiti doesn’t represent protesters that have marched through the city streets in recent days.

“I think these types of displays of hate detract from the opportunity for all of us to come together in unison,” he said.