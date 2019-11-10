A brush fire was burning in Fort Worth on Friday evening near Keller Hicks Road and Old Denton Road.

Aerial footage showed the blaze was in an open area next to a neighborhood, but firefighters appeared to have it mostly contained by 6:50 p.m.

Multiple resources were deployed to the scene and the fire was raised to a second alarm just before 6 p.m.

The first report of the fire came around 5:40 p.m.

