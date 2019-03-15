The grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets on Wednesday impacted a number of travelers throughout the United States with cancelled flights. Plus, delays from bad weather across the country didn't make the situation any better.

On Wednesday, Brett Halsey got on an American Airlines plane from Charleston, S.C., to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. He was expecting a quick layover to Salt Lake City, Utah, but it was much longer than he anticipated.

"The plane coming out of Dallas to Salt Lake yesterday was a 737 MAX," Halsey said.

His flight got cancelled, and Halsey spent more than 20 hours being rebooked on different flights and spent the night in the DFW area.

"15 flight delays, 2 cancellations and 3 standbys. I finally got on the third standby today out of Dallas-Fort Worth to head out here to Salt Lake," he told WFAA over the phone.

It took Halsey a total of 32 hours to arrive at his final destination, cutting into his trip two days.

While he is frustrated with the airlines, Halsey is understanding of the 737 Max grounding.

"I think it's very important, especially if there is any potential safety risk for anybody at all," Halsey said. "So I do support that."

The grounding could last for several weeks. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, "The grounding will remain in effect pending further investigation, including examination of information from the aircraft's flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders."

For Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, it has 34 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes, accounting for around 4 percent of daily flights.

For Fort-Worth based American Airlines, it has 24 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes, a small fraction of its entire fleet.