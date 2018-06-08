FORT WORTH, Texas — Fake money used during a marijuana buy last month sparked the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old outside a west Fort Worth motel, according to court documents.

Kourtney Johnson, 26, admitted to police that he’d negotiated to sell an ounce of marijuana for $200 to who he believed was a woman, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The deal was made over a social media app known as “High Five,” he told homicide investigators.

But during the drug buy at the Drummers Inn motel at 7312 Camp Bowie West on July 27, the woman handed him two suspicious $100 bills.

“Johnson said that the money did not feel right,” homicide Detective Matt Barron wrote in the affidavit. “He turned the bills over and they had some sort of Chinese symbol on the back.”

Johnson said he chased the woman, who had walked away from the car, but she got away.

But police say Johnson fatally shot the buyer, actually an 18-year-old man named Jaimone Joubert, who had been dressed as a woman.

Johnson was charged Wednesday with murder in Joubert’s death, court records show.

