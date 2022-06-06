Tarrant County deputy dies after collapsing on call Sunday afternoon

The Sheriff's Office said a deputy was working at a scene when he passed out and became unresponsive.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The Tarrant County Sherriff's Office confirmed that a deputy died after collapsing while responding to a call on Sunday afternoon.

Officials identified the deputy as Billy W. Scheets.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of one of our own," the department posted in a news release on its Facebook page Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's office, Scheets was working on scene in northern Tarrant County when he passed out and became unresponsive. Another deputy started performing CPR before Scheets was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

More information about his death was not released. Officials did not immediately release more information about Scheets' tenure with the department.

Many people from the sheriff's office and other agencies paid their respects at the hospital for hours, and then escorted him to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, officials said.

"It was an unbelievable outpouring of kindness," the sheriff's office said in the release. "We are humbled by the overwhelming support of the community and surrounding agencies."

