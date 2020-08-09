Tarrant County Commissioner's Court approves aerial spraying for mosquitoes

The county has a significant increase in the number of people who have contracted West Nile virus.

The Tarrant County Commissioner's Court approved aerial spraying at a meeting Tuesday afternoon to control the spread of West Nile virus in northeast areas of the county.

The county has a significant increase in the number of people who have contracted West Nile virus.

The county has also experienced a much greater percentage of people who have contracted the more serious neuro-invasive West Nile virus that has resulted in three deaths, according to the county.

"We’re starting our due-diligence on aerial spraying questions," health director Vinny Taneja said at a meeting on Aug. 18.

He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department "agreed that it would be wise to consider aerial spraying to knock this mosquito population down."

The heaviest concentration of mosquito traps for the virus are in northeast Tarrant County, including Watauga, North Richland Hills, Bedford, Hurst, Colleyville, Grapevine and Southlake.

The county is working with cities in the northeast to determine whether they will participate in aerial spraying. The deadline to notify county officials by Sept. 9.

The county would pay half of the total spraying costs, which is $172,616.50, with the participating cities paying the remainder, the county said. The total cost for the spraying is $345,313.