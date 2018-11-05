FORT WORTH, Texas -- Officials are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails inside two department stores of the Hulen Mall Friday afternoon.

A man lit two bottles on fire and threw them at some clothing racks inside Sears and Dillard's, Fort Worth Fire Department said. He then took off running. Officials were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police in body armor, helmets went into Hulen Mall moments ago, now coming back out. #breaking @wfaa pic.twitter.com/z64syBrApp — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) May 12, 2018

A store employee put both fires out with a fire extinguisher. Investigators are questioning witnesses.

No one was hurt.

No arrest has been made at this time. Arson investigators will handle the investigation.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price posted a tweet that she's receiving updates on the incident.

We are aware of the incident that occurred this afternoon at Hulen Mall and are receiving updates from FWFD & FWPD. https://t.co/mSUCmfNyD1 — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) May 11, 2018

Check back later for updates as this story is developing.

© 2018 WFAA