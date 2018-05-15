Police responded to a major crash in Arlington Monday evening that took the life of a woman crossing the street.

Around 9:42 p.m. Arlington police responded to the 2700 block of S. Cooper. Officers arrived and found a woman lying near the roadway who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe a SUV was traveling southbound on S. Cooper Street in the middle lane while the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway from the east to the west. The woman was not using a marked crosswalk and the driver hit the pedestrian in the middle lane.

The driver of the SUV stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. At this time, no charges are expected against the driver. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.

The southbound lanes of S. Cooper will remain closed until investigators finish processing the scene.

© 2018 WFAA