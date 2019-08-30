FORT WORTH, Texas — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Fort Worth police say Brenda Wittkohl was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday near 1122 North Freeway. Officials say she was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 with Texas license plate DSR5559.

Wittkohl is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 138 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, jeans and black shoes, officials say.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

2007 Dodge Ram

Courtesy photo

