FORT WORTH, Texas -- A Fort Worth woman who said her girlfriend's 2-year-old son was fatally injured in March when he fell from a bed has now been accused of murder in the child's death.

Zahira Lavon Hill, who will turn 28 on Thursday, was arrested Monday by fugitive officers on a capital murder warrant. She is accused of inflicting blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen of Saiden Levi Robertson, the son of her live-in girlfriend.

Police had been called to the family's apartment in the 1600 block of Homedale Drive in east Fort Worth shorty after noon on March 17 on a report of a child in cardiac arrest. Saiden was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hill, who described herself as the toddler's stepmother, had been caring for the child while his mother was at work, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, written by Detective V. Coronado with the crimes against children unit.

The boy's mother told investigators that her son was in good condition and did not have any injuries on his face when she left for work that morning between 9 and 9:30 a.m.

