FORT WORTH, Texas — A search is underway after a suspect stole a vehicle while a child was inside, police say.

Officials say the child was in the car with an adult and the suspect when the incident occurred Sunday.

Authorities say the adult drove to the 4905 block of Fair Park to drop off a package. When that person got out of the vehicle, the suspect slid over to the driver's seat and sped away with the child still in the car, officials say.

Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle or child.

