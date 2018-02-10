FORT WORTH, Texas — Mowing the lawn is usually a once-a-month chore for teenager Victor Martinez. But these days? It's a once-every-seven-days chore.

"It grows a lot every week," the Fort Worth 14-year-old said.

It's rained so much lately, his family can hardly keep up with the growth. The city can hardly keep up either.

"It can get up to 36, 40 inches," said Richard Zavala, head of Fort Worth's Parks and Recreation Department. "It’s just growing everywhere."

Zavala said the city usually plans for 2.5 inches of rain in September. This September, they received almost 13. Now, grass and weeds are growing wildly in parks, medians, traffic intersections and right of ways.

"Folks are complaining," Zavala said. "They're not used to seeing this, and that’s clearly understandable."

Zavala said the city is hustling to cut it all down, especially in sports where it's impeding drivers' lines of sight. But in some cases, they're seven to 14 days behind mowing schedule. He says other North Texas cities are in the same boat.

"Even with overtime, working weekends, contractors working, everybody pushing hard—we’re behind because it’s a slower process," he said.

Typically the city switches from a 14-day mow cycle to a 21-day mow cycle mid-way through the summer; they've now had to go back to the 14-day cycle.

You might be thinking to yourself, "If the city is behind, what happens if I get behind with my own yard?" To that note, there's good news: code compliance says they are giving property owners "reasonable opportunity" to get their own yards mowed.

"We’re all in this together and code compliance is giving some grace," Zavala said.

Code Compliance Director Brandon Bennett told WFAa that even its contractors, who mow people's lawns who are out of compliance, are running "about 900 work orders behind."

As for teenager Victor Martinez, there's a bright side to all of this: the more he mows, the more he makes.

"Every time he does it, I have to pay $10," his mom Neri Carbajal said with a laugh.

In this case, for him, the grass really is greener.

If you see an intersection where the grass is impeding sight of traffic, the city wants you to call them at 817-392-1234.

