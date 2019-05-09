ARLINGTON, Texas — A search is underway for a man police say shot at his ex-girlfriend Thursday morning.

Arlington officials say the shooting happened near the area of Watson Road and Highway 360.

Officers say the woman was driving when 51-year-old Bobby Ray Jefferson pulled up next to her car and started shooting.

The woman was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to authorities. Police are still searching for Jefferson.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: