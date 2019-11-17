FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth officers are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident.

Authorities say the victim was trying to cross the street when they were struck by at least one vehicle.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the southbound lanes of E Loop 820, just north of the Sun Valley exit, police say.

Officers say other drivers pulled over once the accident happened but they’re not sure if additional vehicles struck the person.

Drivers should seek an alternate route while officers remain on the scene.

