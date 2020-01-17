The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo begins Friday. It runs through Feb. 8. The Stock Show grounds are open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

Where to park

The Stock Show offers multiple garages on the grounds at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. They generally charge $15 a day.

Dickies Arena, the site of this year’s rodeo, is located adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Complex at 1911 Montgomery St. in Fort Worth.

The Yellow Lots will be open for all Dickies Arena events. The 2,200-space Chevrolet Parking Garage is located at 3464 Trail Drive.

You can find a grounds map here and directions here.

Where to buy tickets

Rodeo prices vary, but below is a list of general admission prices onto the Stock Show grounds.

Adults - $12

Children Ages 6 to 16 - $5

Children under 5 and under - free

Senior discount - $5 on Fridays

Admission to the grounds is included in the cost of a rodeo ticket.

NOTE: Some rodeo events have already sold out.

Ticket discounts:

January 30 - TCU Day

Wear TCU clothing for free admission onto the stock show grounds.

January 21 - Dickies Day

Wear Dickies attire for free admission onto the stock show grounds.

February 3 - Military Appreciation Day

The Stock Show offers complimentary general admission & rodeo tickets to active and retired service members and their immediate families.

If you attend the show more than four times, the stock show’s $50 souvenir pin can save you some money. The pin gives you access to the stock show grounds for all 23 days.

Groupon also offers discounted tickets to rodeo events.

