A 32-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot Saturday morning, North Richland Hills police say.

Police say the shooting happened in the 7900 block of Maplewood Avenue.

Around 12:45 a.m., detectives say a person called 911 and asked where the nearest emergency room is located.

The caller took the shooting victim to the ER and left, according to investigators.

Officials say the condition of the shooting victim is unknown, but officials do not believe the injuries are life threatening.

It is unclear if the caller and shooting victim know each other.

Investigators say the caller's vehicle was later found crashed at Pipeline and Loop 820 E.

Details surrounding the crash have not been released.

