At an Elks Lodge in Fort Worth, standing above the heat of the griddle, is a man who appears to be better suited for the cold.

"I absolutely like the cold," he says.

The man with the long, white beard looks like he belongs in the north polar opposite of the Elks Lodge.

He says his name is Dennis Brinkhus and that he's got a day job in I.T. But, secretly, this jolly old elk does his best work all in one night.

Dennis is even a milk and cookies kind of guy. Grilling steaks is just what he does to volunteer.

By now, it's pretty obvious who he really is: a driver for Uber.

A few nights a week, Santa Dennis hops in the 'Sleigh 2' - that's what he calls his car - and drives around in his Christmas decorated Uber delivering joy.

"This is how Santa likes to travel," Brinkhus said.

It's not uncommon for someone to prepare for Christmas a little early. What's unique about Santa Dennis is that he does this all 12 months of the year.

"Even Santa has to have a hobby," he said.

Dennis said he's never met a customer who couldn't use a little Christmas.

“It will basically bring a smile to anyone having the roughest day.”

None of his passengers have ever come prepared with a wish list for Santa, but they all leave with the same treasured gift.

“I needed a reason to smile today and this was definitely it," one passenger said.

“It kinda put me in the spirit of joy already. I was like, ok, cool," said another passenger.

When he started driving for Uber three years ago, the only requirement was to get passengers to their destination. But Santa Dennis found out the journey is so much better when we share some joy along the way.

“Definitely do get them from A to B, but it’s much better to take ‘em there with a smile."

As I'm sure all of us can now attest.

