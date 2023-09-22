Start your engines Tarrant County | NASCAR, Horned Frogs football and Rangers among major events happening this weekend

Want to see a playoff race this weekend? Rangers or NASCAR is your choice. Love a rivalry? Horned Frogs host SMU in football.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gentleman, start your engines.

Jelly Roll, the rapper-turned-country singer, gets to say those exact words this weekend in Fort Worth at the Texas Motor Speedway, as the racing jewel of North Texas hosts NASCAR's Cup and Xfinity Series races.

Folks from out of town are already parking their campers at the racing site where drivers in the Xfinity Series take the track at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and those behind the wheel in the Cup Series start burning rubber on Sunday at the same time.

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th year, and if you follow along, this weekend is a playoff race in what is already a tight season for both divisions.

It will be an exciting weekend, thousands are expected, and it will be hotter than the slight relief we've received recently from the triple-digit temps. There's also a chance for rain on Sunday.

Just south of TMS, at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the TCU Horned Frogs take on their area collegiate rivals, the SMU Mustangs, in a gridiron matchup for the Iron Skillet.

That game starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and means a little more this year, considering it's the final non-conference matchup scheduled between both schools in the regular seasons.

But before both events, the Texas Rangers.

They begin a three-game series at home with the Seattle Mariners. With 10 games left in the season, the Rangers, who were once leading the AL West by a nice margin, find themselves fighting for the division and a spot in the playoffs.

The Rangers and Mariners are tied for second place in the AL West, just .5 games behind the Houston Astros.

After this series, the Rangers travel to Anaheim to play the Angels in a three-game series, and then up to Seattle to play the Mariners again in a four-game series to close the season.

If neither team can catch the Astros, they need a better record than the other or the Toronto Blue Jays, which holds the final wildcard spot for the playoffs.