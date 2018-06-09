FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health officials are trying to identify any Texas Christian University students who may have been exposed to the mumps after the confirmation of a case within the TCU community.

No other cases have been reported. However, symptoms can take as long as 25 days to develop after exposure and infected people without symptoms are still able to transmit the virus, according to a news release from Tarrant County Public Health. It is unclear whether faculty and staff are also in danger of exposure.

Anyone receiving a mumps diagnosis or who suspects they are infected should stay home for five days after they see swelling or feel tenderness of the salivary glands on either side of their face, also called parotitis.

