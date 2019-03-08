Nine people are displaced after a fire erupted Friday night at the Spanish Garden Condominiums, Fort Worth Fire Department officials say.

The fire was called in around 8:20 p.m. near the 6000 block of Westridge Lane in Fort Worth.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze that was burning the roof of the condos. They say six different units were damaged during the fire.

The Red Cross is helping eight adults and a child that were displaced.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.