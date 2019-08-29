ARLINGTON, Texas — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Arlington.

Arlington police say the crash occurred around 10:34 p.m. near the 1500 block of North Collins Street.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling northbound and struck a turning car. The vehicle rolled on its side as a result of being struck by the motorcycle, officials say.

Police say the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. Officials say the motorcyclist wasn't wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

