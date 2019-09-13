A Fort Worth church plant that has been preparing to launch its first service this upcoming Sunday is now out more than $40,000 worth of equipment.

The lead pastor reached out to WFAA and said the church plant has been planning its launch for over a year.

According to a police report, a trailer and other items were stolen from Endurance Church at a storage facility near the 8200 block of North Beach Street.

A 14-foot trailer, instruments, sound equipment, children's toys and church signage were all taken during the theft, the police report states.

All the items stolen were worth more than $40,000 combined, according to police.

A church member told police they parked the trailer there on Sept. 5, but when they went back on Thursday, the trailer was gone.

According to police, no one had permission to take the trailer from the storage facility.

"We are still launching but we are in need of funds and help to hopefully recover the trailer and equipment," the lead pastor said.

Reports show the theft happened sometime between the dates of Sept. 5 through Sept. 10.

The stolen trailer was a dark gray cargo mate box with Texas license plate 419805K.

The church plant is asking for donations. If you'd like to help, click here.

