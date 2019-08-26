ARLINGTON, Texas — A four-alarm fire destroyed 16 units and damaged others Sunday at an Arlington apartment complex, says the American Red Cross.

"Right now there are approximately 38 people who have been affected," said Krystal Smith, a spokeswoman with the North Texas Region of the American Red Cross.

The fire at the Springfield Crossing Apartment Homes broke out late Sunday afternoon and nearly collapsed the roof of one of the complex's three-story buildings.

More than 58 firefighters from Arlington, Fort Worth and Pantego fire departments worked at the scene to put out the fire, said Mike Joiner, a spokesman with the Arlington Fire Department.

Two firefighters suffered minor heat-related injuries, he said. No other injuries were reported.

More than 58 firefighters worked to put out a fire on Aug. 25, 2019 at an Arlington apartment complex.

Arlington Fire Department

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Cross was at the scene early Sunday evening with comfort kits and food and water.

"We have been working with the apartment to help find alternate accommodations for people and will help to ensure everyone has a safe place to stay tonight," Smith said.

