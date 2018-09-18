Southlake drivers had to steer clear of an unusual obstacle Tuesday morning: A group of four cows walking down the middle of Kimball Avenue.

Twitter user Tanya Kogan recorded video of the bovine bevy trotting down Kimball, a north-south thoroughfare in eastern Southlake.

Southlake DPS was on the case, and said the cows had escaped and were returned to their owners without issue.

YES, we herd about the cows loose on South Kimball, and yes, we are mooooooving that way. pic.twitter.com/HPKhxtf2tF — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) September 18, 2018

Our officers located the owners of the cows and they've been reunited and it feels so good. Also props for not making a Kimball/Kimbull pun. Drive safe today! — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) September 18, 2018

“Also props for not making a Kimball/Kimbull pun,” the agency – known for their social media shenanigans – wrote.

© 2018 WFAA