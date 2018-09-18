Southlake drivers had to steer clear of an unusual obstacle Tuesday morning: A group of four cows walking down the middle of Kimball Avenue.
Twitter user Tanya Kogan recorded video of the bovine bevy trotting down Kimball, a north-south thoroughfare in eastern Southlake.
Southlake DPS was on the case, and said the cows had escaped and were returned to their owners without issue.
“Also props for not making a Kimball/Kimbull pun,” the agency – known for their social media shenanigans – wrote.
© 2018 WFAA