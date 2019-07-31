A Mansfield woman will face a charge of capital murder in the death of her 9-year-old niece, police said Wednesday.

Marcia Sneed, 42, was arrested Saturday on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury after the death of Melodi Sneed.

She will now face a capital murder charge after investigators received autopsy results and have searched the home, police said.

Mansfield officers and paramedics responded to a call at 12:38 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4200 block of Eagle Drive for a cardiac arrest. First responders were told CPR was being performed on a child.

Melodi was pronounced dead about an hour later at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, after first responders also attempted CPR and resuscitation efforts, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide, but a cause of death is not publicly available.

The investigation into the girl's death is ongoing.

Sneed is currently in custody at the Tarrant County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

