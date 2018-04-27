FORT WORTH, Texas -- A man who shot his estranged wife in the face, killing her, nearly two years ago at a busy Southlake intersection was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.

The punishment stage of Kenneth Martin's trial began Thursday in State District Judge Mollee Westfall's court. The jury deliberated about three hours Thursday and then returned Friday morning and delivered their sentence about noon.

Martin had faced up to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the high-profile case earlier this week.

"The evidence over the past two weeks has shown that Kenny Martin is not the monster the state portrayed him to be," said Christy Jack, one of the attorneys for the defense. "After catching his wife in the arms of another man and nine months of her attempt to destroy him, he reached his breaking point.

"The jury recognized that," Jack said. "That's what trials are for, revealing the truth."

Martin, 53, of Keller, was accused of walking up to the Jeep that Linda Martin was sitting in at a red light on the afternoon of May 31, 2016, and shooting her in the face. The two had just left a divorce mediation meeting with an attorney.

Linda Martin, 55, of Flower Mound, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Linda Martin’s death was a selfish and senseless act of violence," said Art Clayton, Tarrant County lead prosecutor in this case. "Linda was boxed in at a red light when he walked up to her car and shot her in the face. "

"These are the cowardly acts of an angry man who lost control over many aspects of her life," Clayton said. "In killing her, he destroyed the lives of everyone around him. His rage stands as a betrayal to everyone who ever showed him kindness. Her children, grandchildren, and friends will never be able to look her in the eyes, hear her voice or hold her in their arms. We hope they find peace and closure.”

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2018 WFAA