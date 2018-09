FORT WORTH, TX — A man was killed late Wednesday night after he was struck by multiple vehicles while walking down the middle of I-820 just north of the I-20 exchange, Fort Worth police say.

Authorities say the fatal incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police haven't identified the man killed in the incident. They said all cars involved stopped and cooperated with authorities.

