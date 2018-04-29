A 28-year-old man faces an intoxication manslaughter charge in a Fort Worth wreck that killed a six-month-old girl Friday night.

Alexander See remained jailed Sunday with his bail set at $25,000, according to online records.

Reema Ghanim died at the scene of the wreck about 9 p.m. Friday on Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth, police said.

Ghanim was in a booster seat in a car that was rear-ended by a large pickup truck driven by See. Two adults and two other children were also in the car, which had stopped or slowed for traffic when the wreck happened, police said.

