FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Fort Worth.

Around 1:08 p.m., police say a man was shot by two other males near 3305 East 1st Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery. Officials say the victim is in critical condition.

Investigators say two males were seen fleeing from the scene of the shooting. No suspects are in custody at this time.

