FORT WORTH, Texas — A man died Monday morning from a gunshot wound, Fort Worth police say.

Authorities say around 4:23 a.m., a man and female were sleeping when a "firearm was discharged." Officials did not say who fired the gun.

Police say the man was injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the 5128 block of Bonnell Avenue.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

