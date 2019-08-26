FORT WORTH, Texas — A man died Monday morning from a gunshot wound, Fort Worth police say.
Authorities say around 4:23 a.m., a man and female were sleeping when a "firearm was discharged." Officials did not say who fired the gun.
Police say the man was injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say the shooting occurred near the 5128 block of Bonnell Avenue.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
More on WFAA:
- Three masked men attempt to steal ATM, police say
- Teen will face capital murder charge in shooting death of 67-year-old man
- Argument ends with man being stabbed at Fort Worth bar, police say
- Tears and prayers at candlelight vigil for boy found dead in Waxahachie
- Man arrested in connection with deadly game room shooting
- Suspect in death of woman found in burning SUV was a Lyft driver