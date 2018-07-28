A man was found fatally shot at a west Fort Worth motel about midnight Friday, police said.

The shooting happened at the Drummers Inn Motel in the 7300 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard. Officers arrived and found the man lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds, said officer Tracy Carter, police spokesman.

The victim, who hasn't been identified yet, and another man were in altercation when one pulled out a gun and shot the other, according to investigators. No arrests have been made.

Detectives were still investigating the shooting Saturday.

