FORT WORTH, Texas — A man is dead after fire officials say he was pinned under a vehicle at a Fort Worth salvage yard.

Around 5:40 p.m., Fort Worth fire officials said they responded to a rescue call at an auto salvage yard near the 2500 block of Decatur Avenue.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they said the victim was pinned between the vehicle and ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Fire officials and police are investigating the deadly incident.

The cause of death is yet to be determined.

