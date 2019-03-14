Police have arrested a man on a murder charge in the death of a woman in North Richland Hills earlier this week.

Victor L. Baxter, 58, was initially arrested Monday on an unrelated charge after Mary Baxter was found dead at a home in the 7700 block of Amy Lane.

After investigating her death, the Tarrant County medical examiner "indicated this was not a natural death," police said in a news release.

Baxter now faces a murder charge, and his bond was set at $350,000.

Police did not say if or how the suspect and victim were related.

More details about the case were not yet available.