More than 1000 applicants turned out on Monday in Fort Worth in hopes of landing one of the estimated 400 available jobs to work on the high-profile F-35 fighter jet project.

Maryland-based Lockheed Martin is building the jet in Tarrant County and already hired 1800 employees over the last year to help in the assembly.

Ken Ross, spokesperson with Lockheed Martin said the demand for the jet led to the need to hold another job fair for the additional positions.

“It shows how strong the program is,” Ross said.

