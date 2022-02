Lincoln Haze Flores was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 2000 block of Jacocks Lane, in south Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A missing 5-year-old boy who has autism and is non-verbal has been located safely, police said.

Lincoln Haze Flores was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 2000 block of Jacocks Lane, in south Fort Worth near Southwest Loop 820 and James Avenue.

Police reported him missing shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, saying they believed he was lost. About 20 minutes later, they announced that Flores had been located safely.