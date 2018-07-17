LaGrave Field, the former home of the Fort Worth Cats, has been deteriorating for four years.

The Cats played their last game in 2014 and the ballpark has slowly fallen apart, being vandalized repeatedly by trespassers.

Now it appears to be getting a new lease on life.

The Tarrant Regional Water District approved a land swap Tuesday with the ballpark’s owners, Panther Acquisition Partners.

Under the deal, TRWD will swap 15.3 acres appraised at $8.39 million along the West Fork of the Trinity River for 8.1 acres that includes LaGrave Field and a small adjacent tract that is appraised at $7 million. To make the swap equitable, the water district will also receive $1.3 million in cash.

