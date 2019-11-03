FORT WORTH, Texas — It is a mythical creature, but a giant jackalope sculpture has sparked a very real reaction in Fort Worth after there were fears the longtime landmark was to be taken down.

The sculpture, near the corner of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Bryant Irvin Road, has stood in place on a building's roof for decades. When a used car dealership recently moved out of the building, a banner sent rumors flying after it declared, "So long, Jackalope!"

The business said they immediately began to receive calls, and Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that some concerned drivers even phoned City Hall to see what could be done.

The good news: It is just a misunderstanding. Only the dealership is moving away, and the jackalope is staying put.

It was commissioned in the early 80's by Kaye Burkett-Thomas, owner of a store called Jackalope that imported home and garden items. She hired Fort Worth-based artist Nancy Lamb to create it.

"It's funny to me that I've painted like crazy for 50 years," said Lamb. "And yet the 'lope is the one that gets all the attention!"

Lamb is well-known for her oil paintings of party scenes and portraits. Her Fort Worth studio is full of current projects, and she recalls that at first she resisted taking on the Jackalope commission but was convinced by friends.

"I do realize that I have always wanted to do unusual things," said Lamb.

She said the sculpture was created in a garage in about a week, with a wooden base and a papier-mâché exterior. She hired a boat builder to apply a fiberglass exterior and then hand-painted the jackalope's fur just as she would an oil painting, with a fine-point brush.

"I really put a lot of detail into it because I really wanted it to look as real as possible," Lamb said.

At first, their was some opposition to the neighborhood addition, but Burkett-Thomas stood her ground and the jackalope has remained in place far longer than Lamb ever imagined. While it has been repainted by others over the years and lost some of the detail, it is structurally sound and seemingly built-to-last.

"I think about it sometimes, and it's up there all alone on that busy corner through rain, sleet and snow. He's kind of a lonely critter up there," Lamb said.

He has acquired plenty of friends over the years, though. While Burkett-Thomas passed away years ago, the building is still owned by her husband who told WFAA he wouldn't dare remove the jackalope and risk public outrage. He said it will stay in place, and he is currently searching for new tenants for the property.

Lamb said she hopes she can use the space for a pop-up art show in the interim, with the jackalope keeping watch over more Fort Worth art. She knows he's a landmark meant to grab eyes who has also stolen hearts.

"I think it's great that people still have an affection for it. I think it's because of children," Lamb said.